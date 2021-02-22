Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 6%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.09. 3,596,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,471,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.