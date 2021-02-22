Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.92

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLFPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

