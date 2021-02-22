Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on STN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

