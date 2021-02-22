Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,805.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,186 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

