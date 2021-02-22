State Auto Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. State Auto Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 440,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,218,000 after acquiring an additional 256,374 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,773 shares of company stock worth $212,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

