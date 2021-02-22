State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,561 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Seagen worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock opened at $157.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.