State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,072 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,766. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

