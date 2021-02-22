State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,524 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Okta worth $38,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.05.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $288.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.83. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.