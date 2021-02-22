State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Atlassian worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $258.41 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.