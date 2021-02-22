State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $39,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.90 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

