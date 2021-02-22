State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,539 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 33,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $100.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

