State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

