State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $40,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after buying an additional 890,532 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,591,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT opened at $116.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.