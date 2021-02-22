State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $33,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,383.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

