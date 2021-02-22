State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $32,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.