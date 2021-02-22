State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $33,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,294 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $79.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.