State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.19 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.