State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.98 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Pinterest worth $34,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,674,089 shares of company stock worth $119,794,091 over the last quarter.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

