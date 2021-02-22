State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.23 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $36,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,510,884. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

