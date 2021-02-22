State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of American Water Works worth $40,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $152.17. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

