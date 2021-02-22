State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,265.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

