State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 11,382 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

