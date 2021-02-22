State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,940 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of The Kroger worth $39,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

