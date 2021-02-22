State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,240 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

