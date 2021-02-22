State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ball worth $40,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

