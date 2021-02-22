State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,852 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $31,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 169,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

