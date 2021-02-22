State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Corning worth $39,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

