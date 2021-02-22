State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,788 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $30,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $400.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.67.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

