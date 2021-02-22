State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,370 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,681,000 after buying an additional 82,306 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

