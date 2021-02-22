State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of Primoris Services worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Primoris Services Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
