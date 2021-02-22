State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of Primoris Services worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.