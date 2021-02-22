State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Korn Ferry worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $57.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

