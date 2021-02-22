State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $97.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,424.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

