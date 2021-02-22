State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after purchasing an additional 464,909 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

HE stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

