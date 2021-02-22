State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,373 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,308 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $110.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

