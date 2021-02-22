State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,395 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of CareDx worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 45.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,725 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 347,511 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 520,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of CDNA opened at $85.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.