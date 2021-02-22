State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,530 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Terex worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Terex by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEX opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,520 shares of company stock worth $4,611,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

