State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,984 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -391.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
