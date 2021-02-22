State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,984 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -391.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.