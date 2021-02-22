State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Loews by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

