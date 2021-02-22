State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,058,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,869 shares of company stock worth $5,519,441 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

