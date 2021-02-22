State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,121,534. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

