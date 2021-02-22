State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Matson worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Matson by 137.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $3,155,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Matson by 32.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

