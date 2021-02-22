State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

