State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 20,600 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.42% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.00 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

