State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of SPX worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after buying an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPX by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,768,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

