State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $71.93 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

