Stealth 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,636.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Stealth has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $18,636.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010370 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,682,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.