Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 905,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 664,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,507 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 931,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 809.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 625,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 403,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

