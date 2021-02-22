Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 905,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 664,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,507 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 931,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 809.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 625,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 403,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
