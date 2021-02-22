Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Stellar has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00469689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00087974 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00078146 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,482 coins and its circulating supply is 22,462,956,070 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

