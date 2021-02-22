Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and $2.89 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.00476584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00085172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00553478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055662 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,482 coins and its circulating supply is 22,479,955,902 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

