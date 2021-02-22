stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Cap of $310.80 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $310.80 million and $498,326.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,717.15 or 0.03212616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.97 or 0.00484497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00087258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00059155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00072876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00027463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 180,999 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

